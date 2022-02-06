 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

