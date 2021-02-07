 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -3.48. A -6-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

