Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.