Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 6.04. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.