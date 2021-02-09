Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.78. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.