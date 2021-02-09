This evening in Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.78. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -2.82. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.88. A 3-degree …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation…