Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.