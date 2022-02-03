Flights canceled, ice feared as major winter storm sweeps across much of US

A powerful storm system continues to cause travel issues for millions of Americans. Threats of ice, snow, and flooding stretch from the Texas-Mexico border to the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses and disrupting flights at the busy Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
A long stretch of states from New Mexico to Maine remained under winter storm warnings and watches and the path of the storm stretched further from the central U.S. into more of the South and Northeast. Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, while forecasters said heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.
"We have a lot of real estate covered by winter weather impacts this morning," Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, said early Thursday. "We do have an expansive area of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain occurring."
Parts of Ohio, New York and northern New England were expected to see heavy snowfall as the storm moves to the east with 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) of snow possible in some places through Friday, Orrison said.
Along the warmer side of the storm, strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.
More than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow was reported in the southern Rockies, while more than a foot of snow fell in areas of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
Sleet and freezing rain were occurring early Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in Texas and Arkansas, according to the website
poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
"Unfortunately we are looking at enough ice accumulations that we will be looking at significant travel impacts," Orrison said.
The disruptive storm began Tuesday and moved across the central U.S. on Wednesday's Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor'easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
The storm's path extended as far south as Texas, nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze buckled the state's power grid in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. The forecast did not call for the same prolonged and frigid temperatures as the February 2021 storm, and the National Weather Service said the system would, generally, not be as bad this time for Texas.
Airlines canceled nearly 8,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, the flight-tracking service
FlightAware.com showed. More than 1,000 flights were canceled Thursday alone at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and more than 300 were canceled at nearby Dallas Love Field. Read the full story here: PHOTO GALLERY
A person rides a scooter along snow covered South Compton Avenue in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
Cars drive down southbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
A motorist traveling westbound on Dorsett Rd. encounters a deer crossing it on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo., after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Christian Gooden
A car drives down the LL Tisdale Parkway as snow falls on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
A vehicle's air bags are deployed after a collision on a snowy W. Eisenhower Parkway in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Daniel Mears
Steve Newman, of Tulsa, works on his truck before going to work early the next day as snow falls in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
Jean Taylor looks through the few remaining loafs of bread in the bread aisle on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in a Reasor's in Tulsa, Okla. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Michael Noble Jr./Tulsa World via AP)
Michael Noble Jr.
Rain freezes on the branches of a tree in Abilene, Texas, as temperatures drop Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Up to five inches of snow has been predicted for the area overnight. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Ronald W. Erdrich
Ice hangs from a tree limb in Abilene, Texas, as freezing rain begins to develop Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2022. Up to five inches of snow has been predicted for the area overnight. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Ronald W. Erdrich
Snow plow operators with the Missouri Department of Transportation stop to clear the windshield of a truck on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, on Scheutz Road in St. Louis County, Mo., after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Christian Gooden
Victoria Wilcox, a custodian with the City of Monroe, Mich., tries to keep the sidewalk clean round the Monroe County Courthouse as snow falls Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP)
Andy Morrison
Brody Bray, right, slides down a hill in Woodhaven, Mich., as he and fellow Patrick Henry Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Kalinski, 13, background, enjoy a snow day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (/Detroit News via AP)
Andy Morrison
Jay Myers plays in the winter snow fall, doing donuts on his three-wheeled rickshaw around The Michigan Diag on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Daniel Mears
Robert L., 50, rides his bike on Main Street after coming from a store in downtown Royal Oak, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)
Clarence Tabb Jr.
A plow clears away snow on the airport apron at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Daniel Mears
A person rides a bicycle on Woodward Avenue during snowfall in Detroit on Feb. 2, 2022. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
Robin Buckson
A robin sits in a tree during a snowfall in Detroit on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
Robin Buckson
Texas Department of Transportation winter operations vehicles sit at the ready, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Odessa, Texas, for a winter storm passing through the Permian Basin. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
University of Missouri freshman Arely Ochoa from Branson takes a tumble while riding "Peggy" and inflatable unicorn on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in front of the columns at Jesse Hall on the University of Missouri campus, in Columbia, Mo. A winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP)
Don Shrubshell
ATR Towing and Recovery workers remove a pickup truck that slid into the median on Interstate 70 east of the Lake of the Woods exit on Wednesday Feb. 2 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Mo. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP)
Don Shrubshell
Steve Davis of Atkins Inc. removes snow from the sidewalk in front of Goldie's Bagel & Deli at 114 S 9th St Suite 102 in Columbia, Mo., Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow on Mid-Missouri according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP)
Don Shrubshell
Rick Robertson, owner of Booches pool hall at 110 S. Ninth Street, in Columbia, Mo., spreads salt after clearing the sidewalk before opening on Wednesday., Feb. 2, 2022. Central Missouri received about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Another four to seven inches of snow expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP)
Don Shrubshell
Bundled up against the cold, a pedestrian cradles a package while crossing in the intersection of Logan Street and Alameda as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A Denver Fire Department truck heads to an emergency call along South Washington Street as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A lone cross country skier pushes through deep snow and blowing winds in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A lone cross country skier is tripped up in deep snow and blowing winds in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Men play football on a soccer field in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A sign tells that the school has been canceled due to impending winter weather in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. North Texas school districts called off classes for the next two days in anticipation of winter weather that sweeps in this evening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
A car remains buried under several inches of snow at the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Don Campbell
A man walks his dog through steady snow showers along West Valley View Drive Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mich., after a winter storm closed many schools and businesses throughout Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Don Campbell
A robin sits among snow covered branches Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mich., after a winter storm closed many schools and businesses throughout Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Don Campbell
Motorists travel along IN-933 during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Robert Franklin
Motorists pass by the South Bend welcome sign along IN-933 during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Robert Franklin
County-City Building workers cross West Jefferson Boulevard after offices closed early for the day during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Robert Franklin
A person walks by a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Father Theodore Hesburgh, along South Main Street, during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Robert Franklin
A woman walks down a snow-covered street Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Lifelong Flint resident Cory Pacheco, 58, uses a snowblower to clear out his driveway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown Flint, Mich. This was his first pass, he said, as he intends to continue to remove snow throughout the heavy snow storm. "I love it. It's truly so beautiful," he said, taking a break to admire the fresh blanket atop the trees and along Commonwealth Avenue. "We've needed this." (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May
Snow blankets downtown Saginaw, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Kaytie Boomer/Saginaw News via AP)
Kaytie Boomer
Vehicles drive through the intersection of Rose Street and West Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
A United States Postal Service vehicle drives on the snowy roads as snow blankets downtown Saginaw on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Kaytie Boomer/Saginaw News via AP)
Kaytie Boomer
David Jones who runs Kadesh Services clears snow from a sidewalk in the Vine neighborhood of Kalamazoo, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Joel Bissell (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
A person clears snow from the sidewalk outside the Kalamazoo County Courthouse in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
Vehicles travel on the Lodge Freeway during a snowfall in Detroit on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
Robin Buckson
Icicles form on a vehicle as snow blankets downtown Saginaw on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Kaytie Boomer/Saginaw News via AP)
Kaytie Boomer
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press writers Terry Wallace in Dallas; James Anderson in Denver; Teresa Crawford in Chicago; and Mike Householder in Canton, Michigan, contributed to this report.
