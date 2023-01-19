Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon.

While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.

Snowfall totals (As of 5:30 p.m.) Callaway, 17.5 inches Oconto, 16 inches Taylor, 14.5 inches Paxton, 14 inches Broken Bow, 12.5 inches Ogallala, 12 inches

“It was kind of what they had forecast, but we were hoping it wouldn’t be quite this bad,” Hauser said.

The storm dropped 12.5 inches of snow in Broken Bow by 3:15 p.m., with foot-deep totals reported across the southern Panhandle, southwest Nebraska and into the Nebraska Sandhills.

At 4 p.m., Callaway reported 17.5 inches of snow.

In Lincoln, the airport reported 0.65 inches of precipitation by late afternoon, most of it falling as rain, freezing rain and sleet.

Clearing roads was a difficult task in areas where the heavy snow set up. In Adams County, where 10 inches of snow fell in a 5-hour period, road crews were parked for a time due to the dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service in North Platte reported snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

Interstate 80 was closed first west of North Platte and later west from Grand Island.

An employee at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the incoming storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

“Since the storm was forecast ahead of time, I think a lot of people changed their plans and either came early or decided to delay their trips,” she said. “It’s really difficult because people expected that they were going to be able to leave the Kearney area and head west, and they don’t realize how bad the roads really are.”

Many of the semis forced off the interstate hunkered down near the iconic Great Platte River Road Archway monument nestled over the interstate and other parking areas as they waited for the road to reopen.

The weather also was wreaking havoc on air travel. According to the Lincoln Airport's website, two morning flights and one afternoon flight were canceled. The website also listed three flights Thursday morning as being canceled. About a half dozen flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield were canceled and several others were delayed.

