Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Drivers navigate Ninth Street headed south from downtown Lincoln on Wednesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Icicles quickly form hanging from a street sign, as a mix of ice and snow pelt the area ahead of an expected snowstorm on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at in Lincoln. A winter storm swept across Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska. Delivering between 5 to 9 inches of snow.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Interstate 80 at the Hershey exit at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Hershey is 13 miles west of North Platte.
In Lincoln, the airport reported 0.65 inches of precipitation by late afternoon, most of it falling as rain, freezing rain and sleet.
Clearing roads was a difficult task in areas where the heavy snow set up. In Adams County, where 10 inches of snow fell in a 5-hour period, road crews were parked for a time due to the dangerous conditions.
The National Weather Service in North Platte reported snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.
Interstate 80 was closed first west of North Platte and later west from Grand Island.
An employee at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the incoming storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
“Since the storm was forecast ahead of time, I think a lot of people changed their plans and either came early or decided to delay their trips,” she said. “It’s really difficult because people expected that they were going to be able to leave the Kearney area and head west, and they don’t realize how bad the roads really are.”
Many of the semis forced off the interstate hunkered down near the iconic Great Platte River Road Archway monument nestled over the interstate and other parking areas as they waited for the road to reopen.
The weather also was wreaking havoc on air travel. According to the Lincoln Airport's website, two morning flights and one afternoon flight were canceled. The website also listed three flights Thursday morning as being canceled. About a half dozen flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield were canceled and several others were delayed.
