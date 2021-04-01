Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.