Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.