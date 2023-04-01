Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
