Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.