Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

