Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…