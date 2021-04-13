Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.