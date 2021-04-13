Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Sc…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…