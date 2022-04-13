Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Sioux City and the surrounding area until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…