Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Sc…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a co…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…