Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.