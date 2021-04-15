Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
