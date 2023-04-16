Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 32 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
