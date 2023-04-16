Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 32 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.