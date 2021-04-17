 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

