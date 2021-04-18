 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

