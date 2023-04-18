Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
