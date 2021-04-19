 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News