Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Sioux City and the surrounding area until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
