Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
