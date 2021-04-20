 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News