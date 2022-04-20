Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.