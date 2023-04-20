Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.