The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
