The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Exp…