Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.