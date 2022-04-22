Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

