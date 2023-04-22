Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
