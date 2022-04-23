Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.