Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Exp…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…