Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's hi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expe…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…