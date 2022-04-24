Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.