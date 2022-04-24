Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Saturday looks exceptionally windy in Sioux City. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 mph. Isolated power outages are possible.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, wit…