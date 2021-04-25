 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

