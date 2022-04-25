Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

