Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
