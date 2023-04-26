Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
