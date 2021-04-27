Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.