 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News