Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.