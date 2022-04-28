Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
