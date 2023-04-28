Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will s…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's…