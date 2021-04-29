 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

