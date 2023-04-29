Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
After atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, areas could see massive amounts of snowmelt in coming weeks or months.