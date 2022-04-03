Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…