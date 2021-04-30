The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. To…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The for…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's hi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect…